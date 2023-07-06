New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – With Summer on the way, staying on top of pool safety is critical, especially if you have kids. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko learned all about pool safety tips to keep you and your family safe this summer, when she met with Attorney Alex Mario from the Carter Mario Law Firm and her son, Kees.

In this interview, Alex shares some of the critical issues to be aware of:

Staying vigilant around the pool

Never letting young children outside unaccompanied

Making sure that you have multiple locks on your doors

and near the pool

and near the pool Have fencing around the pool

Be familiar with town and state regulations about height & distance

Go to your town’s website to research ordinances

Fence gate must be self-closing, self-locking, and open outward and

Have a pool alarm

Have a shepherd’s crook or pole with a hook to be able to reach someone in the

pool who needs help

pool who needs help Children who can’t swim should be wearing a life jacket

Have a flotation ring nearby

Have deep end markers painted in your pool

These are just some of the tips that Attorney Alex Mario shares with our viewers. For more detailed information about pool safety regulations, visit Carter Mario’s pool safety blog at: www.cartermario.com and find the link. You can also Google Cardio Mario Pool Safety.