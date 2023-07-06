New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – With Summer on the way, staying on top of pool safety is critical, especially if you have kids. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko learned all about pool safety tips to keep you and your family safe this summer, when she met with Attorney Alex Mario from the Carter Mario Law Firm and her son, Kees.
In this interview, Alex shares some of the critical issues to be aware of:
- Staying vigilant around the pool
- Never letting young children outside unaccompanied
- Making sure that you have multiple locks on your doors
and near the pool
- Have fencing around the pool
- Be familiar with town and state regulations about height & distance
- Go to your town’s website to research ordinances
- Fence gate must be self-closing, self-locking, and open outward and
- Have a pool alarm
- Have a shepherd’s crook or pole with a hook to be able to reach someone in the
pool who needs help
- Children who can’t swim should be wearing a life jacket
- Have a flotation ring nearby
- Have deep end markers painted in your pool
These are just some of the tips that Attorney Alex Mario shares with our viewers. For more detailed information about pool safety regulations, visit Carter Mario’s pool safety blog at: www.cartermario.com and find the link. You can also Google Cardio Mario Pool Safety.