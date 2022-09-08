New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Back in May, President Biden signed into law the “Safe Sleep for Babies Act.” It bans the manufacture and sale of 2 infant sleep products.

Attorney Alex Mario from the Carter Mario Law Firm and her son, Karson, joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in our studio to discuss how this law could affect you.



Alex wants every parent to know what’s best for baby, but many people still may not know about this important act. Watch this interview to hear her answers to some of the following questions:

Why was this act created?

What do we need to know about this act?

Stores know that they shouldn’t be selling these items, don’t they?

What should someone do if they see one of these items for sale?

What could happen if people keep buying these products?

Do you have any tips for parents out there?

Below is a link to a statement about the Law:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/legislation/2022/05/16/bills-signed-h-r-3182-and-h-r-6023/

