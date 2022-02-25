Important news regarding baby formula. There’s been a voluntary recall by Abbott Nutrition of powdered infant formula produced at a Michigan facility.

The FDA is currently investigating reports of infants who were hospitalized for Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonell after consuming the affected formula.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have used these products, and are concerned about the health of their child, should contact their child’s health care provider.

If your child has shown symptoms, get them checked by a Doctor.

Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Attorney Alex Mario from the Carter Mario Law Firm about the recall and how local parents in need can receive unaffected formula.

To register to pick up baby formula from one of the firm’s 6 offices visit:

https://www.cartermario.com/about-us/baby-formula-recall/