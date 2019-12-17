Carter Mario: Project Roadblock, drunk driving prevention, and free taxi rides for the holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With holiday celebrating in full swing, one Connecticut law firm is making sure you stay safe on the roads.

Carter Mario talks Project Roadblock, drunk driving prevention, and free taxi rides for the holidays through the GetCarter app.

From the Carter Mario Law Firm, Attorney Carter Mario joins us to share the details.

Carter Mario’s anti-drunk driving efforts, including their partnership with Project Roadblock for drunk driving awareness and prevention; access to free taxi rides for those who cannot get home safely on their own for the holiday season through the GetCarter app.

Get Carter, CarterMario.com