Caryn Sullivan and her son Kyle shows us how to create healthy staycation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - You're looking to create a healthy staycation with enjoying what's around your home.

Pretty Wellness founder and Author Caryn Sullivan is here to give you the tricks of the trade with her 10-year-old son Kyle.

Sullivan gives these tips:

1. It's a mindset

You may be in the same place, but figure out how to have a different mindset

Don't have any meetings, limit phones and change your routine as you would on vacation

2. Try new healthy foods

Let kids play with different food creations in the kitchen

Think smoothie parties, hummus creations and veggie pizza

3. Be active