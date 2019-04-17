CT STYLE

Caryn Sullivan and her son Kyle shows us how to create healthy staycation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - You're looking to create a healthy staycation with enjoying what's around your home. 

Pretty Wellness founder and Author Caryn Sullivan is here to give you the tricks of the trade with her 10-year-old son Kyle.

 Sullivan gives these tips:

1. It's a mindset

  • You may be in the same place, but figure out how to have a different mindset 
  • Don't have any meetings, limit phones and change your routine as you would on vacation

2. Try new healthy foods 

  • Let kids play with different food creations in the kitchen 
  • Think smoothie parties, hummus creations and veggie pizza

3. Be active 

  • Find a different scene and walk, hike, bike or your favorite fit activity 
