Caryn Sullivan and her son Kyle shows us how to create healthy staycation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - You're looking to create a healthy staycation with enjoying what's around your home.
Pretty Wellness founder and Author Caryn Sullivan is here to give you the tricks of the trade with her 10-year-old son Kyle.
Sullivan gives these tips:
1. It's a mindset
- You may be in the same place, but figure out how to have a different mindset
- Don't have any meetings, limit phones and change your routine as you would on vacation
2. Try new healthy foods
- Let kids play with different food creations in the kitchen
- Think smoothie parties, hummus creations and veggie pizza
3. Be active
- Find a different scene and walk, hike, bike or your favorite fit activity
