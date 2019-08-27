Caryn Sullivan shares fall wellness trends

There is a change of season happening and with fall comes new wellness trends.

Founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan has five top trends:

More plant-based foods

More mushrooms

Sleep gadgets

Diy health kits

Connected community for positive change

Pretty Wellness is a healthy lifestyle company founded by Caryn Sullivan after her stage IV breast cancer diagnosis.

It creates seminars, keynote speeches, videos and written features to inspire women toward resiliency, positivity and wellness.