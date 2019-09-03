Caryn Sullivan talks about The Cancer Beat Fundraiser this October 5

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. Metastatic breast cancer (MBC) affects over 30% of these diagnosed women.

Caryn Sullivan joins us to talk about The Cancer Beat Fundraiser this October 5. It’s a FUN way to FUNDraise for a well-needed cause and WTNH is a sponsor.

+Buy tickets to The Cancer Beat on October 5 at FTC The Warehouse (in Fairfield, CT) or donate now to support metastatic breast cancer research.

+Event details – Calling all Bob Marley fans – The Wailers are headlining the event on Saturday, October 5 – 6:30-11pm at The Warehouse in Fairfield, CT.

+The past three Cancer Beat’s have been smashing successes and sold out. Each raised a quarter million dollars and helped The Cancer Couch Foundation put over two-million dollars into MBC research which has led to contributing to three (3) groundbreaking published research papers in just three-and-a-half years.

100% of donations and event proceeds are matched and go to fund MBC research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center!