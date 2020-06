(WTNH)– Show Dad you love him all month long with a steak dinner he doesn’t have to grill himself.

Where to go? The Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Bar in New Haven!

Chef Atilio Marini joins us via zoom from the Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Bar to tell us about the restaurant in the video above.

Cast Iron is a great place to have brunch too!

Learn more at CastIronChefChopHouse.com.