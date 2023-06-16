New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Father’s Day is this weekend, and many dads out there love to have a good steak, in celebration. If yours does too, the Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Bar in New Haven might be the perfect place to take him.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the Studio Kitchen by Owner and Chef Attilio Marini. In this interview, Chef Attilio shows us how he’s cooking up something that dad might love. You’ll hear the skillet sizzle as he sears both a Wagyu Ribeye steak, and tasty Korean

short ribs. Delicious!

In addition to the amazing steak options, Italian cuisine and raw bar at Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar, there’s also a Father’s Day Brunch, on Sunday, June 18 from 11:30am – 2:30pm, featuring Cinnamon Rolls, Cast Iron Bananas Foster Pancakes, Buttermilk Biscuits with Homemade Sausage Gravy, plus Cast Iron Steak and Eggs for 2, all served family style. It also includes unlimited Mimosas and Bloody Marys .

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar New Haven will be hosting a Jayson Pahlmeyer Napa Valley Wine Dinner with Guest Speaker: Shane Lessard of E & J Gallo – on Wednesday, June 28, @ 6:30pm. This will feature 4 courses and dessert. Menu and more information at: https://castironchefnewhaven.com/wine-dinner-menu/

Please call for reservations 203-745-4669.

For more information about Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar, please visit their website: https://castironchefnewhaven.com/