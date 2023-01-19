NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big milestone! The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar in New Haven just celebrated its 5 year anniversary.

“We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this great culinary landscape,” says owner and chef Attilio Marini. “The beauty about cast iron is that you could get a even sear on the meat. It’s one of the oldest cooking metals that we use here in America, and it’s just something that I think everybody resonates with–and I want to bring back that nostalgic feel.”

To thank the community for years of support, Chef Attilio is offering a special gift card promotion.

“$100 gets you a $150 gift card for a limited time offer,” he explains. “You can buy them on our website or you could buy them in person.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko tells us more about happy hour deals, brunch and more!

For more information: https://castironchefnewhaven.com/