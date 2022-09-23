New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to have a return visitor to the Channel 8 Studio, when Chef Attilio Marini, of Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar stopped by to talk about his New Haven restaurant and to make a fabulous steak sandwich you won’t want to miss. Watch it happen in this segment.
Chef Attilio explains that this was a recent addition to his restaurant menu, and it came from a customer request for a steak sandwich, which he didn’t really offer, over year ago. He thought about it, and came up with this tasty creation:
This delicious sandwich includes the following ingredients, sauteed in butter in cast iron skillets:
- 8-9 oz. prime strip steak
- Carmelized onions
- Roasted jalepenos
- Skillet toasted Italian Bread, crust trimmed
The sandwich is topped with Fontina cheese and served with broccoli rabe and potato chips.
Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar is located on State Street in New Haven. They serve skillet cooked steak, fresh seafood, award-winning Sunday Family Brunch and Sunday Sauce. Open 7 days a week for lunch, dinner and brunch! Happy Hours are Monday-Thursday 3-9pm and Fridays 3-7pm
For more information or reservations, visit: www.castironchefnewhaven.com or call 203-745-4669
Chef Attilio Marini’s second restaurant is Cast Iron Chef Kitchen & Bar in Milford, at the Connecticut Post Mall.
Visit www.castironchefkitchen.com or call 475-549-0900