New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to have a return visitor to the Channel 8 Studio, when Chef Attilio Marini, of Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar stopped by to talk about his New Haven restaurant and to make a fabulous steak sandwich you won’t want to miss. Watch it happen in this segment.



Chef Attilio explains that this was a recent addition to his restaurant menu, and it came from a customer request for a steak sandwich, which he didn’t really offer, over year ago. He thought about it, and came up with this tasty creation:



This delicious sandwich includes the following ingredients, sauteed in butter in cast iron skillets:

8-9 oz. prime strip steak

Carmelized onions

Roasted jalepenos

Skillet toasted Italian Bread, crust trimmed

The sandwich is topped with Fontina cheese and served with broccoli rabe and potato chips.

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar is located on State Street in New Haven. They serve skillet cooked steak, fresh seafood, award-winning Sunday Family Brunch and Sunday Sauce. Open 7 days a week for lunch, dinner and brunch! Happy Hours are Monday-Thursday 3-9pm and Fridays 3-7pm

For more information or reservations, visit: www.castironchefnewhaven.com or call 203-745-4669



Chef Attilio Marini’s second restaurant is Cast Iron Chef Kitchen & Bar in Milford, at the Connecticut Post Mall.

Visit www.castironchefkitchen.com or call 475-549-0900