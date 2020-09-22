Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar: Now Offering Sunday Brunch!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re a fan of brunch, you’re going to want to hear this!

A steak house right here in New Haven is relaunching their family-style brunch menu that is just as delicious as the steaks that put it on the map.

Executive Chef Attilio Marini joins us from Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar on State Street in New Haven.

The new menu is full of breakfast classics with an extra special twist. From pancakes to breakfast pizza, everything is cooked to perfection in a cast iron skillet.

You can now enjoy brunch at every Sunday from 11:30am to 3:00pm starting this Sunday!

