 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar Offers Brunch!

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As CT Style remains on hiatus, we continue to showcase Connecticut businesses that are open and ready to serve in your CT Style Express Report.

The Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Bar in New Haven is serving up brunch and joining us is Executive Chef, Attilio Marini to share the details!

Here are a few of the brunch menu items:

  • Cinnamon rolls
  • Frittata
  • Mimosas

If you are looking for a private room for holidays or private events The Bourbon Room and The Red Room are now open and taking reservations.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.