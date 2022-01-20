Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar offers lunch, dinner, and a Sunday brunch experience.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With its unique style of skillet cooking, Cast Iron Chef & Oyster Bar stands out in the vibrant, New Haven food scene offering lunch, dinner, and a Sunday brunch experience to satisfy your palate.

“It’s food that you can really feel the passion in, and it’s a beautiful dining experience,” says Chef Attilio Marini.

Chef Marini recommends experiencing the sit-down brunch with family and close friends.

“It’s not for somebody that’s looking to just have breakfast. This is a 2 hour sit, relax, it’s the ultimate brunch experience,” said Marini.

Can’t make it in time for brunch? For lunch & dinner Cast Iron Chef has two restaurants for you to choose from. The chop house & oyster Bar located in New Haven, and their all-new cast iron pizza restaurant located at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

