Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar: Private Dining, Family Meals & Cast Iron Pizza!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are all itching to get back to normal, and sometimes a safe dinner out can help with that.

From the Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Bar in New Haven we have Chef Attilio Marini!

Marini covers the following:

Private Dining – in The Red Room as well as The Bourbon Room

Family Meals – affordable meals for families – curbside pick-up available

Outdoor dining available

Cast Iron Pizza options: Choose from Margarita Pizza, Ultimate Potato Pizza (white), Cast Iron Chef Pizza, tartufi Pizza (white), Spicy Meatball Pizza, Stracciatella Pizza, Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza (white)

Happy hour schedule: Monday – Thursday 3- 9PM and Friday 3-7PM

To learn more, click here.