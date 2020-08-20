Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar: Private Dining, Family Meals & Cast Iron Pizza!

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are all itching to get back to normal, and sometimes a safe dinner out can help with that.

From the Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Bar in New Haven we have Chef Attilio Marini!

Marini covers the following:

  • Private Dining – in The Red Room as well as The Bourbon Room 
  • Family Meals – affordable meals for families – curbside pick-up available
  • Outdoor dining available

Cast Iron Pizza options: Choose from Margarita Pizza, Ultimate Potato Pizza (white), Cast Iron Chef Pizza, tartufi Pizza (white), Spicy Meatball Pizza, Stracciatella Pizza, Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza (white)

Happy hour schedule: Monday – Thursday 3- 9PM and Friday 3-7PM

To learn more, click here.

