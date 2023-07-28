New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – When it comes to tasty summer meals, fresh ingredients make all the difference. Chef Attilio Marini from the Cast Iron Chef Chop House joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the Studio Kitchen to demonstrate his popular Tomato Crostini recipe. It’s a great summer appetizer or meal, because we are now in tomato season.

Chef Attilio uses the following ingredients:

Ricotta cheese; slow-roasted cherry tomatoes; olive oil; vinegar; honey; roasted garlic; chopped red onion; fresh basil; hearty Italian bread-sliced

Chef Attilio says, “First, we have some nice ricotta cheese in here” He uses a full 3-lb. container.

“Okay, so I don’t whip it. I use the food processor. Yeah, because, if you notice, the ricotta has little granules, right? So, we’re trying to get the granules out and make it smooth. We’re not looking too aerated.”

Next, he adds some of their homemade “hot honey” into the ricotta in the food processor. This is made by steeping a hot pepper and some cayenne in it, adding ‘a little kick.’

Roasting the tomatoes are what follows next. They can be grape or garden tomatoes. Usually, Chef Attilio prepares them the day before, treating them with a little sugar and salt to extract the water out of them. And they’re left in the fridge for about 24 hours. Nobody likes a soggy tomato.

Once they’re ready, the tomatoes are tossed with a bit of olive oil and some diced red onion, then roasted in a cast iron skillet, and set aside.

Chef Attilio then takes some slices of Italian bread, and using some olive oil, he grills the

bread in the cast iron skillet, being sure to get a little sizzle (like making a grilled cheese sandwich).

Finally, the grilled Italian bread is removed and covered with a generous tablespoon of the hot honey ricotta, then followed with the roasted tomatoes. The finishing touch is handled by Natasha, who places a crisp sprig of fresh basil, carefully on top of each crostini.

Looks delicious!

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar has been in New Haven for 5 amazing years. Chef Attilio is a self-taught chef who brings Italian flair to delicious steakhouse flavors. Their concept is all about cast iron and cast-iron cooking. Check out his restaurant at 660 State Street in New Haven for the full cast iron experience.

For more information about Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar, please visit their website: www.castironchefnewhaven.com

Please call for reservations 203-745-4669.