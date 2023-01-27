New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and why not spend it enjoying some delicious food with the one you love? Master Chef Attilio Marini from the Cast Iron Chef Chophouse and Oyster Bar in New Haven joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio kitchen to take a “sneak peek” at their Valentine’s Day menu, and to demonstrate some sizzling cast iron cooking.

In this segment, Chef Attilio makes seared scallops with a cauliflower puree and a pistachio and parsley emulsion. This is a new menu item, just recently added for Valentine’s Day. You can follow every step in making this meal, as he talks about cast iron cooking and why he loves it so much.

Cast Iron Chef Chophouse and Oyster Bar has just celebrated a big milestone, having been open for 5 years, on State Street in New Haven. They have also won Connecticut Magazine’s “Best Steakhouse in New Haven County” for 5 years running, as well.

To thank all of their loyal customers, Chef Attilio and Cast Iron Chef Chophouse is offering a special promotion: Purchase a $100 Gift Card, and you’ll receive $150 in value. Valid for all meals. These can be purchased online or in the restaurant. Restrictions apply.

Don’t wait to make your Valentine’s Day reservations – You and your sweetheart won’t want to miss out!

To learn more, visit the website at www.castironchefnewhaven.com.