New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) May is a great time for celebrating all kinds of important events, and this past Friday, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the Studio Kitchen by Chef Attilio Marini, owner of the Cast Iron Chef Chophouse & Oyster Bar, who came to cook up something truly special in celebration of his restaurant’s 5-year Anniversary, as well as WTNH’s 75th Year.



Chef Attilio says, “I’m here to celebrate the 75-Year Diamond Jubilee and I’ve spent the last five years with WTNH. So, I feel that there’s a connection here. I’ve been here for five years, and I haven’t missed a month, and I’m just excited to be a part of this. For this big event, I am bringing out the big guns, which is A5 Japanese Wagyu and it comes with a certificate of authenticity to prove it.”



He explains that the certificate tells you where it’s from, and he says, “The grading, it’s an A5, a BMS number of 12, which means the marbleization is one of the highest you can get. Gives you the way it was raised, slaughtered, everything.”

Watch this interview and you’ll learn exactly how Chef Attilio cooks this exceptional, appetizing, and extravagant Japanese Wagyu steak in a sizzling hot cast iron skillet, as he does at his New Haven restaurant. You can’t help but crave a bite, as he cooks and answers the following questions:

What is it about the Wagyu steak that makes it so special?

How important is the marbleization in the meat?

What is the difference between an American Wagyu steak and a Japanese Wagyu steak?

How rare is the Wagyu supposed to be served?

What is special about cooking in a cast iron skillet?

Why do you recommend that people share a Wagyu steak vs. eating one

by yourself?

To learn more about Cast Iron Chef Chophouse & Oyster Bar, visit their website at www.castironchefnewhaven.com.

