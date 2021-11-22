Cast Iron Chef: Pre-Order Your Thanksgiving Dinner Today!

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thanksgiving is almost here, and if the idea of cooking a huge meal stresses you out—you are not alone.

Which is why today, we’ll leave it to the pro. Chef Attilio Marini from the Cast Iron Chef Kitchen & Bar is here.

The following are covered:

  • What options do you have to order? 
  • Are they cooked in cast iron?
  • How can we pre-order and when should we do it by?  
  • How have things been going for you this season?
  • Are those gorgeous private rooms booking up yet for holiday parties?  

To learn more, visit castironchefnewhaven.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.