Cast Iron Kitchen coming soon to CT Post Mall in Milford

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you enjoy a good steak dinner, you may have heard about the Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar in New Haven.

Joining us today is the master chef, Attilio Marini with details on the Cast Iron Kitchen at the CT Post Mall in Milford.

The following are covered:

  • Why did you decide to open in Milford? 
  • What’s on the menu?
  • What’s so special about cooking in cast iron? 
  • What do you suggest people try the first time they come to your restaurant?

