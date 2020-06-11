1  of  3
Castle Hill Audio Video expands business

CT Style
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Having an automated home adds a new level of convenience and wow factor!

The guys at Castle Hill Audio Video located in Mystic specializes in this and plenty more.

Here with the details are Owner John Miceli along with Manager David Allen.

The following questions are answered:

  1. What does Castle Hill Audio Video specialize in?
  2. How can you help people upgrade their outdoor living spaces? 
  3. What are some of the ways you can upgrade inside your home?
  4. Where are you located and how can we get a hold of you?

  • Create comfort – Outdoor Audio & Lighting, Whole House Audio & Home Theater, traditional Hi-Fi
  • Create convenience – Home Automation (lighting, shades & more)
  • Make your home work for you – WiFi, cell phone reception, wired networking, security cameras
  • The difference between Castle Hill Audio Video & big box – Expertise, personal service, in home demos for outdoor lighting & audio

To learn more, click here.

