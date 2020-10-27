Castle Hill Audio Video: Making upgrades to your home

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic has changed the way we work. We’ve realized we could work easily from home with the necessary equipment.

Here from Castle Hill Audio Video is Owner John Miceli and Manager, David Allen.

The following are covered:

  • Pandemic/work from home – Wifi and network
  • Indoor activities now that fall is here – stereo equipment, home theater
  • Home Improvement – whole house audio, lighting control, automated shading
  • Never too early to think about Xmas – headphones, turntables, vinyl

To learn more, call (860) 599-1234 or click here.

