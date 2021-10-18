Celebrate Fall at Bishop’s Orchards

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s that time of year again: Fall at Bishop’s Orchards!

“Our pumpkin patch is officially open,” says CEO Sarah Bishop Dellaventura. “We’ve got beer and wine being served in the pumpkin patch for adults while their kids are being entertained and playing on the hay pyramid and the pedal carts and the apple train when it’s running.”

And after finding the perfect pumpkin and grabbing a bite to eat at the little red barn, you can head out to the orchards to keep the fall-fun going!

“By late September to the middle of October, we have anywhere from like 8 the 12 varieties of apples,” Sarah explains. “We’ll be picking all the way, probably through the end of October with the size apple crop this year. The corn maze is open, wagon rides are running at pick-your-own apples.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us to Bishop’s to explore all they have to offer!