Celebrating holidays with gifts from OMV/ Bestemors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re taking a trip to Olde Mistick Village to Bestemors to help you celebrate the holidays with the perfect gift!

We are joined by Bestemors Manager, Lee Kersteter who shares with us Christmas gifts from Scandinavia and more.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

The following are covered:

There’s something to giving a really unique gift

There’s been a lot of expanding in Bestemors store

Viking merchandise

Stocking stuffers

Extended hours this year

Hours and events: Hours Monday – Thursday 10AM-8:00PM ,Friday & Saturday 10AM-9:00PM, Sunday 10AM-6:00PM. New daily light display for the entire village starting November 20th.

Learn more at Bestemorsimports.com