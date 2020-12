NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As CT Style remains on hiatus, we continue to showcase Connecticut businesses that are up and running and encouraging you to be home for the holidays.

Owner of Pilgrim Furniture City, Debbie Albert joins us from their showroom in Southington.

The following are covered:

Entertainment at home with the right furniture

Re-creating/ updating your space

Multifunctional furniture pieces

Table setting & centerpieces

Learn more at PilgrimFurnitureCity.com.