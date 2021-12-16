Celebrity Dermatologist reveals her top skincare treatment

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –For some, skincare is a worthy investment—but with so many products and treatments out there, it can be difficult to sort through the options. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko spoke with celebrity dermatologist Kim Nichols to find out her top pick.

“Secret RF by Cutera is a fractional radiofrequency microneedling device,” explains Dr. Nichols, of NicholsMD of Greenwich. “It has so many FDA approved indications including treating photodamage, fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars and even stretch marks.”

According to Dr. Nichols, nearly half of her patients incorporate this into their skin care regimen.

“It takes microneedling to a different level because it also has this heat energy called radio frequency and that allows all that collagen production to go even deeper,” she says. “So you’re getting improvement not just on the surface, but deeper in the skin.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us to Dr. Nichols Greenwich office to see how it works!