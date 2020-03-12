1  of  2
Celebrity Voice Coach Samantha Cole bringing One Day Performance and Songwriting Workshop

CT Style
If you are a singer wanting to improve your vocal skills; or learn how to write and produce songs we have a workshop for you.

Celebrity Voice Coach Samantha Cole along with Songwriter, Musician, and Producer A.J. Gundell and their team of music industry insiders will teach you how to write and record like a pro.

Cole is an international recording artist, songwriter, and producer with more than 25 years in the music industry.

Click here to register to the One Day Performance and Songwriting Workshop on Sunday, March 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

