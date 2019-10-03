Center for Advanced Reproductive Services and Fall Fertility Events

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services is one of the most successful fertility programs in the country. Since they started 35 years ago, we are responsible for over 13,000 babies.

Joining us today is Certified Health Coach, Ami Chokshi from the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services to share what you could expect at their upcoming fertility events in October.

1. Free Fertility Assessment Event

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2019

Time: 10-2 PM

Place: The Center’s offices at 2 Batterson Park Road, Farmington

For: Women 30-42 years old

Interested in understanding more about your chances of becoming pregnant in the future? A simple blood test offers a picture of what a woman’s egg supply—or “ovarian reserve” looks like. This blood test, looking at the hormone called AMH, can tell women about their potential to become pregnant, now and in the future.

Participants are asked to complete a questionnaire, and blood will be drawn and sent out for testing free of charge.

2. Free Fertility Community Acupuncture

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2019 (October is Acupuncture Month)

Time: 2-4 PM

Place: The Center’s offices at 2 Batterson Park Road, Farmington

Hosted by Helen BetGivargis, licensed acupuncturist and Lindsay Gaedt, yoga instructor—both former experienced IVF embryologists providing participants with a real “East meets West” experience. This is a unique set up where participants are treated with acupuncture in a community setting. The intention is to support participants in a balancing treatment that can (or may) optimize their fertility outcome.

Click here to register.