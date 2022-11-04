FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Building a family can be one of life’s greatest joys, but for many people there may be some obstacles along the way. The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services can help.

“This is something that is a right for everybody,” says Dr. Prachi Godiwala, lead physician at the center. “It’s not just a privilege for a select few and so to be able to help all of those different people achieve their family goals is really inspiring.”

Watch as Dr. Godiwala explains when it’s time to see a fertility specialist, and as a patient shares her success story.

To learn more: uconnfertility.com