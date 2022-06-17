New Haven, CT (WTNH) – For many people, building a family is a lifelong dream, but often there can be obstacles along the way. The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services helps people overcome these challenges.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke about fertility options for the LGBTQ+ Community, with Kathy Paniati, a Registered Nurse and Third-Party Reproductive Team manager at the Center.

Kathy said that there has been an increase in demand for their services in the past five years, especially among millennials in the LGBTQ+ community, who want to use assistive reproductive technology to help build their families.

The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services has been doing this work for nearly four decades, and

Kathy is proud to state, “We have had at least 2000 babies born through reproductive technology from the LBGTQ community alone, and just the smiles on our patients faces: people who had no or little hope, to see them realize their dreams is particularly exciting.”

Watch this interview to learn about the variety of options that are available for both single or coupled men and single or coupled women, who want to have a child.

Kathy urges those who are interested to get started. She says, “The first step is, get excited, and then, call us. Our number is 844-467-3483. Then arm yourself with information and ask questions. We’re happy to answer any and all. So just call.”

To learn more, visit www.uconnfertility.com