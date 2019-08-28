Breaking News
Certified Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas has tips for college success

It’s that time of year again! Campuses are buzzing as fall semester begins. It can be hard to adjust to the fast pace of the school year.

Certified Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas has tips to becoming a successful student:

  • Address professors and staff appropriately (including email)
  • Utilize professors office hours appropriately
  • Review and follow syllabus
  • Refrain from having mom or dad call to solve your issues
  • Leave the cell phone off or on vibrate during class
  • Network, network, network
  • Success depends upon you

