Chapel Haven Offers a Wide Spectrum of Services for Adults with Asperger Syndrome

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chapel Haven Schleifer Center has offered a program tailored to adults with Asperger Syndrome and related profiles since 2006.

A huge part of growing up and becoming an adult is independence and all the challenges and rewards that come with it. For people living with social disabilities though, there are a few additional hurdles to overcome when taking this step.

Joining us today to talk about how they’re helping these individuals lead thriving, independent adult lives is Gina Apicella, Vice President of Autism Services at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center.

Coaching models used in all supports include:

Social communication therapy – taking another person’s perspective, understanding hidden social rules, problem solving

Help with daily living

Academic supports in areas that include executive functioning, time management, self-advocacy

Learning how to navigate the college setting

Learning how to make friends and develop a satisfying circle of peers

Career exploration – securing and maintaining meaningful employment

Upcoming Event: Virtual Open House on Saturday, March 13, 11 a.m. EST

Learn more at, https://www.chapelhaven.org/.