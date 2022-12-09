New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Chapel Haven Schleifer Center(CHSC) is celebrating 50 years of empowering adults with disabilities to live independent and self-determined lives. To top off a year of celebrations, the Center is sponsoring the News 8 Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive, going on this weekend, Saturday, December 10 at North Haven High School from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko had the chance to speak with several people involved with Chapel Haven Schleifer Center about its involvement in the community, their recent renovations and their participation in helping support the Toys for Tots campaign.

Chapel Haven serves a wide spectrum of adults with profiles that might include intellectual disabilities, Down Syndrome, autism or Asperger Syndrome. The key to their success is that the adults are motivated to begin learning independence with the right level of supports from the CHSC staff. Recently, the Center completed a $45 million campus transformation and their adults are enjoying state-of-the-art teaching and living spaces.

CT Style guests included Erik Rambush, a Special Education Teacher at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center’s REACH Program; Gillian Jasper, a First-year student at the REACH Program, and Cheney Ravitz, a Second-year student of the Asperger Syndrome Adult Transition Program(ASAT) at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center.

As a Certified Special Education Teacher, Erik works with a variety of adults who are learning to live independently at CHSC. He spoke about how the students enjoyed participating in the toy drive, pooling their funds, and placing collection bins throughout the CHSC campus. He says that this activity was meaningful and served as a fun and important experiential learning opportunity for the students.

In this interview, both Cheney and Gillian share what they’ve learned and experienced as participants in Chapel Haven Schleifer Center’s ASAT and REACH Programs, respectively.

They answer the following questions:

In what ways has Chapel Haven Schleifer Center helped you so far?

Would you recommend this program to others?

Why did you choose Chapel Haven Schleifer Center?

What have you learned ?

What do you like best about being at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center?

What do you think about Chapel Haven Schleifer Center sponsoring

the Toys for Tots Toy Drive?

Interested in learning more about Chapel Haven Schleifer Center? Visit their website at www.chapelhaven.org where you can log in and contact them. You can also call Admissions at 203-397-1714, ext. 185 or e-mail at: admission@chapelhaven.org

For more information about the Gr8 Holiday Give, visit : www.wtnh.com/gr8holidaygive