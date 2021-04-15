Chapel Haven Schleifer Center empowers adults with social and developmental disabilities to lead meaningful, self-determined lives

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Living an independent life is something many strive for, but for adults with social and developmental disabilities it can often be a challenge. At Chapel Haven Schleifer Center, they empower these adults to lead meaningful, self-determined lives through an array of individualized services.

President Michael Storz tells CT Style: “Our goal is to make sure that they have all the tools to be successful in whatever choices that they want to make and to be able to live out their dreams with as minimal supports as possible.”

At it’s newly renovated campus, the nonprofit serves students with a wide variety of profiles, from down syndrome and cognitive disabilities to Asperger syndrome.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko introduces us to three students on the road to independence.

To learn more about Chapel Haven’s upcoming virtual Open House on Wednesday May 19 at 6 p.m., email admission@chapelhaven.org