CT STYLE

Charlotte Smith gets you ready for outdoor entertaining

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 01:07 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 01:07 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Take the party outside with great ideas for entertaining and cooking outdoors.

Blogger Extraordinaire from At Charlotte's House, Charlotte Smith makes it is easy to achieve your goals. She has games, food, and decor to create your outdoor oasis.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 