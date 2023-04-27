New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – You may have seen the new senior living residence in

New Haven called Chatham Place. It’s a beautiful building that’s hard to miss. But what

you might not know, is that it was built with the environment and energy efficiency in mind,

in addition to its aesthetic. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by

Mary Wade President David Hunter and CEO Larry Steward, who both helped bring this

project to life.

First, they discuss how the construction has progressed and the status of the residents in this senior community. David says, “It’s doing very well. Move-ins are coming in every month, which we’re happy about. The residents really have developed a nice community. They’re very active and very happy, which is what we want for them.”



“And so, Chatham Place at Mary Wade really fills out our spectrum of care. We have all the levels of care that seniors would need, whether it be short-term rehab, or long-term care. We’re now assisted living and memory care or residential care or adult daycare. So, we have the full spectrum of long-term care for seniors in our community.”

Watch this interview and learn about this innovative, new residence, as David Hunter and Larry Steward share why it was important for them to have Chatham Place built with the environment and energy efficiency in mind.



They answer the following questions:

What are some of the ways you have achieved this efficiency?

How did you make health and safety a priority in the systems design?

What does the building’s orientation and exterior have to do with

conserving energy?

How did you make air quality, heating and lighting design environmentally friendly?

How do the residents benefit, individually, from these efficiencies?

Viewers can learn more about available spaces within Chatham Place at Mary Wade, and about all of their options and amenities, by visiting their website: www.chathamplace.org

You can support Mary Wade by participating in the Mary Wade Golf Tournament on Friday, August 25, 9:30am – 4:00pm at the Lyman Orchards Golf Course in Middlefield. All skill levels are welcome. It’s a great day for a great cause: the residents and healthcare heroes at Mary Wade. This is their major fundraising event for this year and they need your support. For more information, visit: https://marywade.org/golf-tournament-2023/