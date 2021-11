NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new assisted living facility is coming to New Haven! It’s called Chatham Place at Mary Wade.

“It’s our brand-new building, it is 75,000 square feet,” explains Mary Wade President David Hunter. “It’s a place for seniors to come who are fairly independent, but know that in time they may need other services.”

The building features 84 units, residents can choose from studio or one bedroom apartments.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko gives us a tour!