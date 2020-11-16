Checking in on your senior parents with Artis Senior Living

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It can be hard to tell how your senior parents are really doing at home when you don’t live near them.

Vice President of Memory Care Services from Artis Senior Living, Mary Underwood joins us via Zoom.

At Artis Senior Living, their mission is to provide the finest level in Memory Care through individually designed programs combined with a passionate dedication to each resident’s individualized comforts and needs. The Heart of Artis is fueled by a passionate philosophy of the power of Positive Partnerships to optimize and customize Memory Care for every resident.

The following are covered:

What are a few subtle — and not-so-subtle — signs that your parents may need some extra help?

What should you do, if your loved one needs help?

What if your loved one is no longer safe at home alone?

Workshop: Being My Mom’s Mom – Loretta Veney on Nov -12

Learn more, by clicking here.