New Haven, CT (WTNH) – It’s officially summer, and that means outdoor fun, like dining alfresco, grilling, and picnics. Somehow, everything tastes even more delicious when you’re eating outside in the fresh air, and more so, if your food is healthy and nutritious.

If you’re looking for some simple, creative ideas for tasty summer meals, you’ll want to watch this interview. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with food expert and Registered Dietitian,

Chef Abbie Gellman.

Abbie shows our viewers how to make the following tasty options:

Pistachio Summer Salad – Includes nectarines, farro, scallions, pistachios, and a nice lemon dressing

Pistachio Pesto Pasta Salad – Includes pasta, pistachios, and cherry tomatoes

Abbie partners with the Wonderful Pistachios company, and she says they’re a fabulous and healthy addition to meals or as a snack by themselves.

Abbie says “One serving of pistachios is six grams of plant- based protein and three grams of fiber plus those healthy fats so that trio really helps to fill you up. And they’ve got all these fun flavors. There’s honey roasted, there’s the sweet chili. And I like to put those together and make like a spicy sweet combo. There’s salt and vinegar, or just the plain ones and the shells and all sorts of fun snack ideas there.”

Natasha also spoke to Chef Abbie about creating a cool, summer drink option for the season, called a POM Summer Breeze. She combines Pom Wonderful – 100% Pomegranate Juice, plus club soda and lemonade to create a light and sparkling mocktail.

Abbie shared a sweet, healthy, and delicious dessert idea, Pomegranate Dark Chocolate Bites – using melted dark chocolate, pomegranate seeds and sea salt: all put together in mini-muffin tins and popped into the fridge for an hour. Enjoy!

To learn more about Abbie’s Culinary adventures and get more recipe ideas, visit her website at

www.chefabbiegellman.com