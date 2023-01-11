New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – We have officially entered the New Year 2023, and many of us have resolutions to eat healthier. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Registered Dietitian and Chef, Abbie Gellman, about some simple and healthy meal ideas to help achieve your health goals.

One of Chef Abbie’s favorites is leafy greens. She says, “I love Little Leaf Farms, which is a local greenhouse, mostly near all of us, especially in Connecticut. Within 24 hours of harvest, they get those greens right into your grocery store. And I made some Greek lentil salad using the Baby Crispy Green Leaf Lettuce. So we’ve got all our fiber and some protein and those, you know, that crunchy, textured green leaf lettuce, which I love so, so much.”

Another healthy and simple meal ingredient Chef Abbie recommends is StarKist Tuna and its StarKist Tuna Creations, which come in convenient little pouches. Abbie says, “I just put some chickpeas and some veggies and a quick little vinaigrette in a bowl, and I topped it off with the lemon pepper, and I threw some farro, too.” “ So, this is great for lunch or dinner. Again, you’ve got your veggies, you’ve got your omega threes and protein from that tuna. Also, all of those vitamins and minerals from the veggies and everything else happening in there too.”

This meal seems easy enough and quick to make, which is a game changer for a lot of people. There’s also a salmon option as well, if people want to try that.

Chef Abbie says, “They’re extra virgin olive oil, wild pink salmon pouches. So again, that same individual grab and go size. But that oil adds a lovely richness to it.” “Then, I just made it into a salmon salad. Some mayo, some yogurt. I put some celery in there, some herbs, and then I put it again on a bed of those Little Leaf Farms greens, which you can find at Whole Foods and

Stop & Shop.

If any of our viewers liked these simple, easy and most of all, healthy ideas, they can find the recipes online at StarKist.com and also LittleLeafFarms.com. Of course, be sure to visit

ChefAbbieGellman.com for even more fabulous recipes!