New Haven, CT (WTNH) – It’s national picnic month, and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko

got together with Registered Dietitian and best-selling, Wall Street Journal Cookbook author, Toby Amidor, to discuss her tips, recipes and must-haves for the perfect picnic spread.

Watch this story to get some great recipe ideas for your own outdoor dining adventures. See Toby’s special goat cheese and Wonderful Pistachio pesto dip plus her Genova Tuna Romesco board, filled with delicious ingredients, including:

Wonderful Pistachios @wonderfulpistachios – One of the highest protein snack nuts with 90% unsaturated fats, plus they’re a good source of plant protein and fiber, which keeps you fuller longer. Available in several flavors. Toby adds them to her whipped goat cheese and pistachio pesto dip for bright, fresh flavors and pairs them with colorful veggie dippers or pita triangles.

Genova Tuna – Toby’s Genova Tuna Romesco board features hand selected tuna fillets which are drizzled with just the right amount of olive oil. High in protein and a great source of Omega 3’s. Toby rounds out her board with some grilled zucchini, bell pepper, marinated artichoke hearts, and an assortment of olives and cheese.

You’ll want to taste these tempting picnic nibbles for yourself!

To learn more about Toby Amidor, RD, her cookbooks and her recipes, visit tobyamidornutrition.com