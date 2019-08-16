Chelsea University offers program to help with your finances

Whether buying a home, planning for college or preparing for retirement, we can all use a little help managing our money.

Chelsea University is a community education program created by Chelsea Groton Bank to empower individuals, families and businesses to take control of their finances.

Community Education Officer of Chelsea Groton Bank Miria Toth tells us all about these free convenient E-Learning opportunities.

For over a decade, Chelsea University has been teaching free financial literacy in Chelsea Groton branches, schools and community centers throughout Eastern Connecticut.

