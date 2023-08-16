NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The summer weather can do a lot of damage to your hair and skin, but today’s guest has some great tips to help you fight back against the elements. CT Style Reporter Jillian Andrews spoke with Beauty Expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye about some of her favorite products and services.



What do you suggest for tackling skin repair in a whole new way?

I want to introduce you to LYMA Skincare, which includes just these two products—a serum and a cream. Lyma is based in epigenics, or the science of genes and how external factors impact them. So instead of targeting the signs of skin aging, Lyma addresses the causes, tackling eight different mechanisms of aging by, for example, improving the skin’s microbiome and speeding up cell renewal. It uses 18 active ingredients with a ratio of 80% actives and just 20% water. And in a 30-day clinical test, users saw improvements hydration, firmness, elasticity, and redness. It’s an amazing new system you’ll want to try.

LYMA Skincare Starter Kit, $655 for the Serum + Cream; $590 for refills; $525/month subscription option, exclusively at Lyma.life

What kind of care do our underarms need right now?

Just because it’s starting to cool off doesn’t mean it’s not sweat season: back to school brings more stress-induced sweat, and Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant provides 72-hours of clinically proven sweat and odor protection, including 3X the stress sweat protection, versus the wetness protection required of an ordinary antiperspirant. And that’s because Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant is made with advanced odor fighters and pH balancing minerals for incredibly long-lasting protection. It comes in Completely Clean, Clean Lavender and Stress Response scents.

Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant, $12.95, Target.com and mass retailers

What’s something we can use for all-over skin repair?

I keep these Lanolips 101 Ointments in every purse and pocket! It’s a super dense balm that helps heal so many different post-summer skin issues: cracked heels, insect bites, sunburned lips. You’ll definitely want to hold onto to it as it gets cooler to help with windburn, dry cuticles, and papercuts. My kids take them to school in their backpacks, too! I feel great sharing Lanolips with them because It’s dermatologically tested with no artificial fragrances, parabens, petroleum, or mineral oil.

Lanolips 101 Ointment, $16.95, Ulta and Ulta.com

How can we treat our end-of-summer strands?

I highly recommend that you go visit the Warren Tricomi Hair Salon in Greenwich, CT. Master hair stylist Edward Tricomi has created gorgeous, luxurious space where he and his team can give you a whole new look or just some easy post-summer fixes: a trim to get rid of damaged ends; a glaze to refresh your bleached-out color; a conditioning treatment to bring your hair back to life. They can do it all! The salon is located at 1 E Putnam Avenue in Greenwich, and you can book an appointment on their website.

Warren Tricomi Salon, 1 E Putnam Ave in Greenwich, CT, warrentricomi.com

To stay up to date on the latest beauty advice, visit Cheryl Kramer Kay on Instagram: @ckramerkaye