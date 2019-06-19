Chris Lengyel gives us a preview of his magic show
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Everyone needs a little magic in their day. With 15 shows all throughout the East Coast, Magician and Illusionist Chris Lengyel is back with what you can expect in his show.
You can watch Lengyel at Strand Theater on Main Street in Seymour at Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m.
