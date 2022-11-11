New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – November is Epilepsy awareness month, and one local musician has dedicated his new book, titled ‘Break When I’m Dead’, to his son who has the disease.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Christian “Opus” Lawrence, who shared some background on himself, his experiences, and what led him to write his new book.

In this interview, you’ll learn about the following:

Opus’ Heavy Metal band “Dead by Wednesday”

Other bands that Opus has played in

Some of the challenges of working in the music industry

The importance of family in his life

How Opus’ son, Orion, feels about having Epilepsy

Where can people find the book, “Break When I’m Dead”?

If you’re a Heavy Metal fan, be sure to check out the Annual Opus Blizzard Birthday Bash – featuring “Dead by Wednesday” and several other bands, at Toad’s Place in New Haven on

Sat., January 14 @ 5 pm.

You can purchase “Break When I’m Dead” online at www.scoutmediabooksmusic.com.

You can see Orion’s video about dealing with Epilepsy on his YouTube Channel at Spider_Orion