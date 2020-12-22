Christmas gift ideas from OMV/Kelley’s Pace

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have a runner on your holiday shopping list, you are in luck, because joining us today from Kelley’s Pace in Olde Mistick Village is Owner Jeff Anderson.

Christmas gift ideas for the runner, walker, or fitness enthusiast:

Prevention and Recovery items are hot this year: Theragun percussion therapy & R8 leg rollers.

Bone conduction audio: Aftershokz headphones let you listen and talk via blue tooth. great for outdoor and zoom calls.

Indoor fitness items: the ElliptiGO long stride bike with an indoor trainer, and new this year the Trueform treadmill which can ship to your home in 1 to 2 days.

Reflective gear to help you stay safe: Vest & LED lighted vest to keep you visible for your morning walk, run or nightly walk with your dog.

Socks are always a great gift for someone on your list and for you! Our buy 3 get one free sale lets you find something for everyone.

Don’t know what to get, gift certificates in any amount are always available.

Learn more at, KelleyspaceMystic.com