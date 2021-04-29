Clinicians at nonprofit BHCare treat wide variety of behavioral health disorders using a person-centered approach

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The COVID-19 crisis has impacted the mental health of adults and children alike. BHCare is a healthcare nonprofit that serves communities through all stages of life and has been a valuable resource during the pandemic.

“We’re seeing people come to services that haven’t been connected with therapy in the past,” says BHCare Clinical Site Director Sara Magistro. “There is a lot of isolation that the pandemic has created and people, their normal support network is not available to them.”

Clinicians at the nonprofit treat a wide variety of behavioral health disorders using a person-centered approach.

“Our goal is hope, health and recovery,” Magistro explains. “So we want to work with people on what they define as their goals, what they see for themselves, what they want to achieve.”

Services offered for adults include individual and group therapy, an intensive outpatient program, medication assisted treatment for opioid use, as well as a domestic violence program.

For families and children, clinicians at the nonprofit’s Parent Child Resource Center provide evaluations and treatment plans to facilitate growth.

“We provide skills that they need to overcome difficulties,” says Dr. Eva Kaufman, assistant director of clinical services at the Parent Child Resource Center. “We work especially a lot with parents to give them some guidance in terms of how they can support their kids, how they can provide the structure and the supervision that they need to thrive.”

To schedule an appointment or to learn more, visit BHCare.org.