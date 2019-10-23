Coaching Boys Into Men is program to teach resepect

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence designed a violence prevention program for athletic coaches.



Chief Executive Officer Karen Jarmoc along with Dylan Figueiredo Supervisor of Safe Connect explains how to combat domestic violence in Connecticut.

Coaching Boys Into Men (CBIM) is a violence prevention program for athletic coaches designed to inspire them to teach their young male athletes about the importance of respect.

On Thursday, October 24 is Purple Thursday in Connecticut. Everyone is asked to wear purple in support of Domestic Violence Awareness and post to #DVAM2019 for #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth.