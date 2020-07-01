Columbus House Offers Housing for Veterans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 along with Liberty Bank are proud to Salute Our Troops this Fourth of July.

Liberty Bank has teamed up with the Columbus House to support Shepard Home, a supportive housing apartment building for veterans.

Joining us via Zoom is the CEO of Columbus House, Margaret Middleton along with tenant Charles Holtz.

Shepherd Home is a supportive housing apartment building for 32 formerly homeless Veterans owned by Columbus House. It is not a shelter, rather, it is a permanent home for Veterans.

The following are covered:

Permanent Housing for Veterans

Support Services for Veterans

Community collaboration among the City of Middletown and numerous partners

Homelessness can and does happen to anyone

The pandemic will only make the situation worse when the moratorium on evictions ends in CT

If you are in an immediate housing crisis, please call 2-1-1 for statewide resources and shelter referrals.

Columbus House opened its doors as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1982 to provide shelter for single, adult men and women in New Haven. At that time, they were expected only to provide basic humanitarian relief—shelter and a meal—to the growing homeless population. In the past 20 years, however, they have shifted our focus from managing homelessness to ending homelessness.

To donate, click here.

To learn more, click here.