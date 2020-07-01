Live Now
Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz participate in briefing denouncing hate crimes, racial slurs

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Columbus House Offers Housing for Veterans

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 along with Liberty Bank are proud to Salute Our Troops this Fourth of July.

Liberty Bank has teamed up with the Columbus House to support Shepard Home, a supportive housing apartment building for veterans.

Joining us via Zoom is the CEO of Columbus House, Margaret Middleton along with tenant Charles Holtz.

Shepherd Home is a supportive housing apartment building for 32 formerly homeless Veterans owned by Columbus House. It is not a shelter, rather, it is a permanent home for Veterans.

The following are covered:

  • Permanent Housing for Veterans
  • Support Services for Veterans
  • Community collaboration among the City of Middletown and numerous partners
  • Homelessness can and does happen to anyone
  • The pandemic will only make the situation worse when the moratorium on evictions ends in CT

If you are in an immediate housing crisis, please call 2-1-1 for statewide resources and shelter referrals.

Columbus House opened its doors as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1982 to provide shelter for single, adult men and women in New Haven. At that time, they were expected only to provide basic humanitarian relief—shelter and a meal—to the growing homeless population. In the past 20 years, however, they have shifted our focus from managing homelessness to ending homelessness.

To donate, click here.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.