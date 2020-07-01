Columbus House Offers Housing for Veterans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 along with Liberty Bank are proud to Salute Our Troops this Fourth of July.
Liberty Bank has teamed up with the Columbus House to support Shepard Home, a supportive housing apartment building for veterans.
Joining us via Zoom is the CEO of Columbus House, Margaret Middleton along with tenant Charles Holtz.
Shepherd Home is a supportive housing apartment building for 32 formerly homeless Veterans owned by Columbus House. It is not a shelter, rather, it is a permanent home for Veterans.
The following are covered:
- Permanent Housing for Veterans
- Support Services for Veterans
- Community collaboration among the City of Middletown and numerous partners
- Homelessness can and does happen to anyone
- The pandemic will only make the situation worse when the moratorium on evictions ends in CT
If you are in an immediate housing crisis, please call 2-1-1 for statewide resources and shelter referrals.
Columbus House opened its doors as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1982 to provide shelter for single, adult men and women in New Haven. At that time, they were expected only to provide basic humanitarian relief—shelter and a meal—to the growing homeless population. In the past 20 years, however, they have shifted our focus from managing homelessness to ending homelessness.
To donate, click here.
To learn more, click here.