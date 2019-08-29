Come along on a Connecticut River adventure in search of pirates treasure

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) With a treasure map and some high hopes families board the Becky Thatcher for a pirate cruise on the Connecticut River. It is one of the many themed adventures offered year round by Essex Steam Train & Riverboat.

The fun starts with a ride on a 1920’s era Essex steam train and then the boat ride on board the “Becky Thatcher” riverboat. Adults and children, some in pirate attire, encounter pirate characters for an entertaining search for missing treasure. The experience includes sea shanties and some surprises, with a mermaid encounter to round out a fun ride.

The excitement isn’t limited to the children. Amanda Keane of Stratford came dressed for the occasion and loved it. “I grew up hunting Captain Kidd’s treasure on Charles Island, spent many an afternoon saying is this a clue, do you think it’s a clue? Now I get to do it with my niece and nephew. It’s a lot of fun” says Keane.

The pirate adventure on the Connecticut River will run again next July and August. In the meantime Essex Steam Train & Riverboat has plenty of other fun events planned.