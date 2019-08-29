Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Dorian may threaten Florida as Category 3 hurricane this weekend
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Come along on a Connecticut River adventure in search of pirates treasure

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) With a treasure map and some high hopes families board the Becky Thatcher for a pirate cruise on the Connecticut River. It is one of the many themed adventures offered year round by Essex Steam Train & Riverboat.

The fun starts with a ride on a 1920’s era Essex steam train and then the boat ride on board the “Becky Thatcher” riverboat. Adults and children, some in pirate attire, encounter pirate characters for an entertaining search for missing treasure. The experience includes sea shanties and some surprises, with a mermaid encounter to round out a fun ride.

The excitement isn’t limited to the children. Amanda Keane of Stratford came dressed for the occasion and loved it. “I grew up hunting Captain Kidd’s treasure on Charles Island, spent many an afternoon saying is this a clue, do you think it’s a clue? Now I get to do it with my niece and nephew. It’s a lot of fun” says Keane.

The pirate adventure on the Connecticut River will run again next July and August. In the meantime Essex Steam Train & Riverboat has plenty of other fun events planned.

Home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.